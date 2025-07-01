2025's best movies (so far) include 'Sinners,' 'Sorry Baby' and 'One of Them Days'

Often the best movies of the second half of the year come almost preordained as the Oscars Industrial Complex revs into high gear. The first half, though, can offer more of a thrill of discovery.
The first six months of 2025 have offered plenty of that, including indie gems, comedy breakouts and sensational filmmaking debuts. Here are our 10 favorites from the year's first half.
The Ballad of Wallis Island
''The Ballad of Wallis Island'' is the kind of charming gem that's easy to recommend to any kind of movie lover. It is goofy and friendly, has an armful of lovely folk songs, an all-timer of a rambling character, in Tim Key's eccentric and completely lovable Charles, Tom Basden's grumpy, too-cool straight man, and the always delightful Carey Mulligan. ''Wallis Island'' is a film about letting go and moving on told with humor, wit and a big heart. Also hailing from the British Isles is the equally delightful ''Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl." (streaming on Peacock) —Bahr
One of Them Days
The big-screen comedy has been an almost extinct creature in recent years, but Lawrence Lamont's ''One of Them Days'' gives me hope. Not only was this buddy comedy a surprise box-office hit, it is probably the exhibit A in the case of Keke Palmer Should Be in Everything. She and SZA, in her film debut, play Los Angeles housemates in a madcap race to make rent. (Streaming on Netflix) —Coyle
Sorry, Baby
There's a sequence in Eva Victor's delicate, considered and disarmingly funny directorial debut, ''Sorry, Baby'' that kind of took my breath away. You know something bad is going to happen to Agnes, it's literally the logline of the film. You sense that her charismatic thesis adviser is a bit too fixated on her. The incident itself isn't seen, Victor places their camera outside of his home. Agnes goes inside, the day turns to evening and the evening turns to night, and Agnes comes out, changed. But we stay with her as she finds her way to her car, to her home and, most importantly to her friend, Lydie (Naomi Ackie). This is a film about what happens after the bad thing. And it's a stunner. (In theaters) —Bahr