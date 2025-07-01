2025's best movies (so far) include 'Sinners,' 'Sorry Baby' and 'One of Them Days'

There's a sequence in Eva Victor's delicate, considered and disarmingly funny directorial debut, ''Sorry, Baby'' that kind of took my breath away. You know something bad is going to happen to Agnes, it's literally the logline of the film. You sense that her charismatic thesis adviser is a bit too fixated on her. The incident itself isn't seen, Victor places their camera outside of his home. Agnes goes inside, the day turns to evening and the evening turns to night, and Agnes comes out, changed. But we stay with her as she finds her way to her car, to her home and, most importantly to her friend, Lydie (Naomi Ackie). This is a film about what happens after the bad thing. And it's a stunner. (In theaters) —Bahr