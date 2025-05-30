2025 Stanley Cup playoffs: Panthers-Oilers final rematch, who is favored and what to watch for

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are playing for the Stanley Cup once again.
The Cup final is a rematch from last year. The Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference to reach their third consecutive final, while the Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars to win the West.
This is the NHL's first rematch in the final since the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings in 2008 and '09. Those teams split those series, with Detroit hoisting the Cup after their first meeting and Pittsburgh the second.
Florida is looking to become the NHL's first back-to-back winner since the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and '21. Canada's hopes of ending the nation's Cup drought — dating to Montreal's win in 1993 — rests with the Oilers, who are slight favorites on BetMGM Sportsbook.
All four rounds of the playoffs are best-of-seven, and the first team to 16 victories wins the Stanley Cup.
Rematch time
Last year, Florida went up 3-0 before Edmonton won the next three in a row to force a deciding Game 7. The Panthers won 2-1 on home ice in Sunrise to take home the first title in franchise history.
This is the fifth rematch in the league's expansion era that began in 1967. Like Detroit and Pittsburgh, the Oilers and New York Islanders also split theirs in 1983 and ‘84, while Montreal took each of the previous two: 1977 and '78 against Boston and 1968 and '69 against St. Louis.