2024 US Open: Here's how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know

Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz are listed as the money-line favorites to win the singles championships at the U.S. Open, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The No. 2-ranked Sabalenka — who has won each of the past two Australian Open titles and was the runner-up in New York last year — is at +250 after taking the trophy at the Cincinnati Open. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek, whose five Grand Slam titles include the 2022 U.S. Open, is next at +350, ahead of defending champion Coco Gauff (+600) and 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina (+700). Alcaraz won the U.S. Open in 2022 and is coming off titles at each of the past two major tournaments, the French Open and Wimbledon. He is listed at +160, ahead of defending champion Novak Djokovic and No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner, who are both at +200, with a big dropoff to the next choice, 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev, who is at +800.