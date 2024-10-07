Leave it all out there.
Got post-Twin Cities Marathon blues? Keep them at bay with these tips
It’s common for a letdown after a big, intense achievement like running a marathon.
Most marathoners would say the cliché rings true — that they did — after the intensity of getting through 26.2 miles.
And while there is joy in such an effort, the dopamine high of running in Sunday’s Twin Cities Marathon (or 10 Mile event) can pivot to different emotions in the days after as the fanfare dies down and a big, anticipated moment has passed.
Sports psychologist Hayley Russell of Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., knows the feeling of post-marathon blues. She recalled crying at times for days after her first Twin Cities Marathon in 2013 — for no obvious reason.
“It took me a while to feel grateful,” Russell said.
She also knows strategies for keeping the emotional slump at bay. Just like the body and brain have to adapt and strengthen to prepare for a big race, they also have to accommodate a slower period of rest and recovery. Sometimes it’s not easy to throttle down after the rhythm and intensity of training, Russell said.
Some people mask pre-existing anxiety or depression with exercise, she added. When exercise is on pause after a big race, the deviation from routine can be good for some while manifesting signs of sadness for others.
“It could be exercise is your prime method for coping with anxiety, and what happens when you can’t exercise?” Russell said.
Here are her tips for managing the days ahead, regardless of how race day played out:
Normalize your feelings
Recognize that a letdown is normal, a marathon is difficult and you should feel worn down mentally and physically.
Good reflection
Consider jotting down your experience. How did it go? What did you learn? What can you take from doing something few people will ever attempt? Then, Russell said, revisit your reflections when you are feeling better. You’ll likely notice you’ve improved, in mind and body, after such a draining activity.
Make time for nonrunning
A day after the race, consider things you can add to your life that make you feel good. Training is in the rearview mirror, at least for now. Consider reading, coffee or a drink with friends or a light or low-impact activity like walking or swimming.
“Be ok with not feeling ok,” Russell said, and consider other ways to lift your mood if the blues persist.
