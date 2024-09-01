Minnesota’s Skylar Dahl wins a silver medal in rowing at the Paris Paralympics

“We saw the British boat set the world record two days ago, so you know that if you want to get a medal here, you’ve got to be the best of the best and the best potentially ever,” Dahl told U.S. Rowing. “I think that was something that drove us this summer. It’s a really cool feeling to now have a medal ourselves and know that we really did something very special this summer, the last couple of weeks, and then today.”