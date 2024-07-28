St. Paul's Suni Lee will compete in gymnastics events at the Paris Olympics in the coming days.

Lee, 21, grew up on the East Side of St. Paul and graduated from South St. Paul High School. She vaulted into the spotlight in 2021 when she won the all-around gold at the Tokyo Olympics after teammate Simone Biles pulled out of the competition, citing mental health struggles.

She qualified for Paris at the U.S. trials at Target Center in Minneapolis, booking a return trip to the Olympics a little more than a year after she feared her career was over when she received a kidney disease diagnosis.

When can I watch Suni Lee compete?

Lee participated in the qualification round on Sunday and helped the U.S. advance to the team final. She also appears to have scored high enough to advance to the finals in the all-around, balance beam and uneven bars. Qualifying continues through Sunday afternoon.

If she qualifies for those individual finals, here is her schedule for the rest of the Paris Olympics, Central time:

Tuesday, July 30: The women's team final starts at 11:15 a.m.

starts at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1: The women's all-around final starts at 11:15 a.m.

starts at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4: Uneven bars final begins at 8:45 a.m.

begins at 8:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5: Balance beam final begins at 5:35 a.m.

Where can I watch Suni Lee compete?

Women's gymnastics events will be televised live on NBC and streamed live on Peacock ($7.99 for a monthlong subscription) and NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app (TV provider login required). The apparatus finals will also be televised on E!. Streaming services will offer feeds for each apparatus during the team and all-around finals. Replays of the women's gymnastics competition will be featured on NBC's "Primetime in Paris" show.

What medals does Lee already have?

In addition to the gold medal in the all-around competition, Lee won bronze in uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics and contributed to her team's silver medal.

This year Lee says she's aiming for a beam gold.

Here's a video of her in the team final in Tokyo: