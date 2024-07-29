Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith began her busy schedule at the Paris Olympics on Monday with a preliminary heat in the 100-meter backstroke. She advanced to the semifinals with the second-fastest time, 58.45 seconds; her Australian rival Kaylee McKeown was third in 58.48. They had to two fastest times in the semifinals, with Smith coming out of top (barely) with a time of 57.97 to KcKeown's 57.99.

A three-time medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, Smith, 22, qualified for three individual events at the Paris Games. She entered the Paris Olympics ranked No. 1 in the world in the 100 backstroke, after setting a world record at the U.S. trials in June, and No. 2 in the 200 backstroke and 200 butterfly.

When can I watch Regan Smith compete?

Assuming Smith reaches all her individual finals, here is her schedule for the rest of the Paris Olympics, Central Time:

Tuesday, July 30: The women's 100 backstroke final starts at 1:56 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31: Her women's 200 butterfly heat starts at 4:53 a.m. with semifinals at 1:37 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1: Her women's 200 backstroke heat starts at 4:03 a.m. with semifinals at 2:11 p.m. The women's 200 butterfly final is at 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2: The women's 200 backstroke final starts at 1:36 p.m.

Smith was part of the two medley relays at the Tokyo Olympics. If she swims in both in Paris, here is the schedule:

Friday, Aug. 2: Mixed 4x100 medley relay heats start at 4:57 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3: Women's 4x100 medley relay heats start at 5:33 a.m. The mixed medley relay final starts at 2:34 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: Women's medley relay final starts at 12:26 p.m.

Where can I watch Smith compete?

Swimming semifinals and finals will be shown live on NBC. All swim races will be streamed live on Peacock ($7.99 for a month-long subscription) and NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app (TV provider login required). The heats will be televised live on USA, with replays on NBC later in the morning. Highlights of the swimming competition will be featured on NBC's "Primetime in Paris" show.

What medals does Smith already have?

At the Tokyo Olympics, she won silver in the 200 fly and the 400 medley relay and bronze in the 100 back. In the past three world championships, she brought home nine medals, including five golds.