Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation's two most popular Democrats.

The endorsement comes a day after Harris and President Joe Biden each met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is also expected to meet with Netanyahu on Friday. It's the first time in nearly four years that Trump and Netanyahu have met.

Follow the AP's Election-2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here's the Latest:

Harris tries to thread the needle on Gaza after meeting with Netanyahu

Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic nominee for president, is attempting to bridge divides within the party over the war in Gaza, emphasizing Israel's right to defend itself while also focusing on alleviating Palestinian suffering.

She delivered remarks after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday that reflected a delicate balancing act on one of the country's most divisive political issues.

Some Democrats have been critical of President Joe Biden's steadfast support for Israel despite the increasing death toll among Palestinians, and Harris is trying to unite her party for the election battle with Republican candidate Donald Trump.

''We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies,'' she said. ''We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering. And I will not be silent.''In addition, Harris made a more explicit appeal to voters who have been frustrated by the ceaseless bloodshed, which began when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.''To everyone who has been calling for a cease-fire, and to everyone who yearns for peace, I see you, and I hear you,'' she said.

▶ Read more about Harris' meeting with the Israeli prime minister

Netanyahu will meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago, mending a years-long rift

As president, Donald Trump went well beyond his predecessors in fulfilling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's top wishes from the United States. Yet by the time Trump left the White House, relations between the two had broken down after Netanyahu rapidly congratulated Joe Biden on his 2020 presidential victory.

On Friday, the two men will meet face-to-face for the first time in nearly four years in a test of whether the relationship can be mended. Both have an interest in getting past their differences.

For Trump and Netanyahu, Friday's meeting at Mar-a-Lago will highlight for their home audiences their depiction of themselves as strong leaders who have gotten big things done on the world stage and can again.

▶ Read more about the Florida meeting and the rift between the two men

Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation's two most popular Democrats.

The endorsement, announced Friday in a video showing Harris accepting a joint phone call from the former first couple, comes as Harris builds momentum as their party's likely nominee after President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection bid and endorse his second-in-command against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

It also highlights the friendship and potentially historic link between the nation's first Black president and the first woman, first Black woman and first person of Asian descent to serve as vice president, who is now vying to break those barriers at the presidential rank.

▶ Read more about the Obamas' endorsement and what it means

Harris' campaign joins TikTok

The handle ''Kamala HQ'' went live on Tuesday, following President Joe Biden's campaign unveiling its own TikTok account on Super Bowl Sunday in February.

Both used the platform to reach young voters, despite the president signing a law that would force TikTok's China-based parent company to sell it or face a U.S. ban.

In her account's first post, a grinning Harris says into the camera, ''I thought I would get out here myself.''