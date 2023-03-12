Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Maple Grove 1

Edina 7, Moorhead 6, 2OT

Minnetonka 4, Hill-Murray 3, OT

Andover 5, Lakeville South 2

Edina 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Minnetonka 4, Andover 1

Maple Grove 4, Moorhead 3

Hill-Murray 4, Lakeville South 3, OT

Hill-Murray 5, Maple Grove 3

Andover 5, Cretin-Derham Hall 3

Minnetonka 2, Edina 1

Hermantown 6, Luverne 0

Mahtomedi 6, Alexandria 3

Warroad 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

Orono 2, Northfield 1, OT

Mahtomedi 2, Hermantown 1

Warroad 4, Orono 3, 2OT

Alexandria 7, Luverne 3

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Northfield 1

St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Alexandria 1

Hermantown 2, Orono 0

Mahtomedi 6, Warroad 5<<