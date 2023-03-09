Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Maple Grove 1
Edina 7, Moorhead 6, 2OT
Minnetonka 4, Hill-Murray 3, OT
Andover 5, Lakeville South 2
Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Edina, 6 p.m.
Minnetonka vs. Andover, 8 p.m.
Maple Grove loser vs. Moorhead, 10 a.m.
Hill-Murray vs. Lakeville South, noon
Consolation semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Hermantown 6, Luverne 0
Mahtomedi 6, Alexandria 3
Warroad 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Orono 2, Northfield 1, OT
Hermantown vs. Mahtomedi, 11 a.m.
Warroad vs. Orono, 1 p.m.
Alexandria 7, Luverne 3
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Northfield 1
Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, noon
Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.
Semifinal winners, noon<<
