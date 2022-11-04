The 2022 midterm elections hold significant consequences for the U.S. and Minnesota. Nationally, control of both houses of Congress hangs in the balance. In Minnesota, the governor's race has the highest profile, but there are also tight contests for attorney general and state auditor, and a closely watched race for secretary of state. All 201 seats in the Legislature are up for election for the first time since new district lines were drawn earlier this year.

Results for these races and more will appear below after polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can also search for election results by address here. To learn more about how the Star Tribune marks winners, see the footnote. Incumbents are indicated with (i).