PASADENA, Calif. — Organizers said Wednesday they have canceled the 2021 Rose Parade because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on long-range planning for the New Year’s Day tradition.
The Pasadena, California, Tournament of Roses Association said the decision was put off until organizers were certain that safety restrictions would prevent staging of the 132nd parade.
The globally watched parade is held every Jan. 1 except when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday.
Since its inception in 1891, the parade has only not occurred only three times during the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945.
