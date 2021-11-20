Maple Grove 31, Woodbury 12
St. Michael-Albertville 14, Wayzata 7
Eden Prairie 17, Farmington 7
Lakeville South 42, Shakopee 28
Maple Grove 35, Eden Prairie 3
Lakeville South 40, St. Michael-Albertville 14
Maple Grove (11-1), vs. Lakeville South (12-0), 7 p.m.
Robbinsdale Cooper 21, Alexandria 17
Mahtomedi 42, Rochester Mayo 20
Rogers 21, Andover 20
Mankato West 21, St. Thomas Academy 14
Mahtomedi 34, Robbinsdale Cooper 7
Rogers (10-1) vs. Mankato West (11-0), 7 p.m.
Mahtomedi vs. Semifinal winner, 4 p.m.
Becker 24, Holy Angels 7
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Fridley 14
Orono 22, Grand Rapids 19
Hutchinson 40, Simley 0
Kasson-Mantorville 24, Becker 20
Hutchinson 36, Orono 6
Hutchinson vs. Kasson-Mantorville , 4 p.m.
Annandale 27, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 18
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Breck 14
Esko28, New London-Spicer 21
Dassel-Cokato 41, Fairmont 13
Annandale (9-2) vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (10-2), 2 p.m.
Esko (11-0) vs. Dassel-Cokato (12-0), 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Barnesville 34 vs. Eden Valley-Watkins 20
Chatfield 50 vs. Minneapolis North 20
West Central/Ashby 14 vs. Moose Lake/Willow River 6
Maple River 39, Pipestone 20
Chatfield 22, Barnesville 18
West Central/Ashby 8, Maple River 7.
West Central/Ashby, vs.Chatfield, 1 p.m.
Minneota 34, Mahnomen/Waubun 0
Rushford-Peterson 18, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
New York Mills 20, Deer River 6
Mayer Lutheran 34, Murray County Central 8
Minneota (12-0) vs. Rushford-Peterson (12-0), 9 a.m.
New York Mills (10-1) vs. Mayer Lutheran (11-1), 11:30 a.m.
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 26
Fertile-Beltrami 44, Mountain Iron-Buhl 22
Kittson County Central 27, Ogilvie 20
Hills-Beaver Creek 30, Renville County West 7
LeRoy-Ostrander 49, Kittson County Central 0
Fertile-Beltrami 30, Hills-Beaver Creek 22
Fertile-Beltrami, vs. LeRoy-Ostrander, 10 a.m.