Maple Grove 31 vs. Woodbury 12
St. Michael-Albertville 14 vs. Wayzata 7
Eden Prairie 17, Farmington 7
Lakeville South 42, Shakopee 28
Eden Prairie (10-1) vs. Maple Grove (10-1), 7 p.m.
St. Michael-Albertville (7-4) vs. Lakeville South (11-0), 7 p.m.
Seminfinal winners, 7 p.m.
Robbinsdale Cooper 21, Alexandria 17
Mahtomedi 42, Rochester Mayo 20
Rogers 21, Andover 20
Mankato West 21, St. Thomas Academy 14
Robbinsdale Cooper (9-2) vs. Mahtomedi (9-2), 2 p.m.
Rogers (10-1) vs. Mankato West (11-0), 7 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Becker 24 vs. Holy Angels 7
Kasson-Mantorville 42 vs. Fridley 14
Orono 22 vs. Grand Rapids 19
Hutchinson 40 vs. Simley 0
Becker (11-0), vs. Kasson-Mantorville (8-3) 4:30 p.m.
Orono (6-6) winner vs. Hutchinson (10-1), 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Annandale 27, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 18
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Breck 14
Esko 28, New London-Spicer 21
Dassel-Cokato 41, Fairmont 13
Annandale (9-2) vs. PEM(10-2), 2 p.m.
Esko winner (11-0), vs. Dassel-Cokato (12-0), 4:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Barnesville 34 vs. Eden Valley-Watkins 20
Chatfield 50 vs. Minneapolis North 20
West Central/Ashby 14 vs. Moose Lake/Willow River 6
Maple River 39, Pipestone 20
Barnesville (9-2) vs. Chatfield (11-1), 2 p.m.
West Central/Ashby (10-1) vs. Maple River (11-1), 11:30 a.m.
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Minneota 34, Mahnomen/Waubun 0
Rushford-Peterson 18, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
New York Mills 20, Deer River 6
Mayer Lutheran 34, Murray County Central 8
Minneota (12-0) vs. Rushford-Peterson (12-0), 9 a.m.
New York Mills (10-1) vs. Mayer Lutheran (11-1), 11:30 a.m.
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 26
Fertile-Beltrami 44, Mountain Iron-Buhl 22
Kittson County Central 27, Ogilvie 20
Hills-Beaver Creek 30, Renville County West 7
Kittson County Central (9-2) vs. LeRoy-Ostrander (10-2), 11:30 a.m.
Fertile-Beltrami (12-0) vs. Hills-Beaver Creek (10-2), 9 a.m.
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.