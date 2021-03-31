Rosemount 52, Farmington 44

Hopkins 76, Forest Lake 44

Chaska 75, Stillwater 57

Centennial 63, Elk River 51

Hopkins vs. Chaska, 7 p.m.

Rosemount vs. Centennial, 9 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Holy Angels 93, Grand Rapids 69

Marshall 63, St. Croix Lutheran 32

Hill-Murray 60, Austin 47

Alexandria (17-4) vs. Becker (16-3), 8 p.m.

Holy Angels vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.

Hill Murray vs. Alexandria-Becker winner, 9 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Albany 41, Pelican Rapids 12

Glencoe-Silver Lake 58, Minnehaha Academy 57

New London-Spicer 78, Lake City 49

Providence Academy 94, Duluth Marshall 91

Albany vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 2 p.m.

New London-Spicer vs. Providence, 5 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, West Central Area 71

Minneota 67, Houston 34

Mountain Iron-Buhl 50, Cass Lake-Bena 49

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (22-0) vs. Mayer Lutheran (19-2), 5 p.m.

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. SESM-Mayer Lutheran winner, 10 a.m.

Minneota vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, noon

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.<<