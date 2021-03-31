Rosemount 52, Farmington 44
Hopkins 76, Forest Lake 44
Chaska 75, Stillwater 57
Centennial 63, Elk River 51
Hopkins vs. Chaska, 7 p.m.
Rosemount vs. Centennial, 9 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
Holy Angels 93, Grand Rapids 69
Marshall 63, St. Croix Lutheran 32
Hill-Murray 60, Austin 47
Alexandria (17-4) vs. Becker (16-3), 8 p.m.
Holy Angels vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.
Hill Murray vs. Alexandria-Becker winner, 9 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Albany 41, Pelican Rapids 12
Glencoe-Silver Lake 58, Minnehaha Academy 57
New London-Spicer 78, Lake City 49
Providence Academy 94, Duluth Marshall 91
Albany vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 2 p.m.
New London-Spicer vs. Providence, 5 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, West Central Area 71
Minneota 67, Houston 34
Mountain Iron-Buhl 50, Cass Lake-Bena 49
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (22-0) vs. Mayer Lutheran (19-2), 5 p.m.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs. SESM-Mayer Lutheran winner, 10 a.m.
Minneota vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, noon
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.<<