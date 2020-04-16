1. New York
2. Dallas
3. Indiana
4. Atlanta
5. Dallas from Phoenix
6. Minnesota
7. Dallas from Seattle
8. Chicago
9. New York from Dallas
10. Phoenix from Los Angeles
11. Seattle from Connecticut
12. New York from Washington
More From Sports
Vikings
Former Vikings center Birk takes on new challenge: Engage fans
Matt Birk has been named Commissioner of an advertising technology startup that's created a mobile game app it believes will keep fans engaged throughout games shown either live or on replay.
Vikings
See them all: NFL draft position previews
Our pro football writers are getting ready for the NFl draft with a position-by-position preview of the best players available, and a look at the Vikings' needs.
Lynx
To the point: Lynx could buck need, select forward at No. 6 in WNBA draft
Other than Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu — the consensus No. 1 player — it appears Cheryl Reeve doesn't believe there is another can't-miss point guard. So the Lynx could be eyeing a different position.
Gophers
Holtz was building Gophers into a football power. What if he never left?
The fifth in our week-long series on what would have happened if game-changing and franchise-altering moments hadn't taken place in Minnesota sports. Today: Lou Holtz's brief stopover with the Gophers.
Golf
PGA Tour rolls out altered schedule; 3M Open keeps late-July date
The Schwab Challenge on June 8-14 in Texas will be the first tournament played when the PGA Tour resumes, but with no fans. The 3M Open in Blaine remains set for July 20-26, and fans will be allowed.