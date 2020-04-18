1. New York, Sabrina Ionescu, G, Oregon
2. Dallas, Satou Sabally, F, Oregon
3. Indiana, Lauren Cox, F, Baylor
4. Atlanta, Chennedy Carter, G, Texas A&M
5. Dallas (From Phoenix), Bella Alarie, G/F, Princeton
6. Minnesota, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, F, South Carolina
7. Dallas (From Seattle - via Connecticut, Phoenix), Tyasha Harris, G, South Carolina
8. Chicago, Ruthy Hebard, F, Oregon
9. New York (From Dallas - via Las Vegas), Megan Walker, F, Connecticut
10. Phoenix (From Los Angeles - via Connecticut), Jocelyn Willoughby, G/F, Virginia
11. Seattle (From Connecticut), Kitija Laksa, W, TTT Riga (Latvia)
12. New York (From Washington), Jazmine Jones, G, Louisville
