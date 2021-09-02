The recent 2020 census data confirmed earlier estimates that urban counties grew more slowly than suburban ones over the past decade. But more detailed neighborhood census counts reveal that U.S. population density actually rose in the past decade after falling in the previous two decades, a result of faster growth in the most concentrated parts of urban counties.

The fastest-growing neighborhoods were suburbs on the edges of metropolitan areas. From 2010 to 2020, low-density suburbs with 100 to 1,000 households per square mile — think of sprawling exurban areas outside Houston or Raleigh, N.C. — grew fastest.

But many downtowns and central districts grew rapidly, too, like Atlanta's Midtown and the neighborhoods near the Amazon headquarters in Seattle.

Denser suburbs and residential urban neighborhoods — in-between neighborhoods from 1,000 to 5,000 households per square mile — grew more slowly, as did rural areas (fewer than 100 households per square mile).

The densest metro areas include many with large high-rise populations, such as Honolulu, San Francisco and Chicago — and of course New York.

But some car-dependent metros are surprisingly dense, too: Miami; San Jose, Calif.; and Las Vegas are among the top 15.

The lowest-density large metros are in the South, such as Birmingham, Ala.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Charlotte, N.C.

These national and metro figures are the average neighborhood density that households experience. Known as weighted density, this measure is less skewed by unpopulated land area than conventional density measures are.

If we could imagine the population of the U.S. spread evenly across its landmass, there would be 36 households per square mile. That's conventional density. But much of the land is essentially unpopulated.

The pandemic could shift patterns of growth again, away from the most tightly packed neighborhoods. Residents of those dense neighborhoods are more likely to work in occupations that can be done from home; some could choose to move elsewhere. The pandemic and subsequent increase in remote work make it less likely that the 2020s will experience a rise in density similar to that of the 2010s.