If this were a normal year, Sterling K. Brown would be deep into production on the fifth season of "This Is Us" — cooking up scenes that would maybe help revive viewers who were left breathless by the tense exchange in the Season 4 finale.

But, of course, this isn't a normal year. Like many people, Brown — a Guthrie Theater veteran up for Emmy Awards for lead actor in a drama for "This Is Us" as well as supporting actor in a comedy for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" — is working remotely, holed up in his home office. And, like many people, he's trying to make sense of 2020.

"There's the ocular proof of Ahmaud Arbery, there's the knowledge of Breonna Taylor and then again the sight of George Floyd," he said. "You feel like racism should be on pause, right? The pause button should be on while the whole world is trying to figure out how to get itself healthy. But it's not. There's a profound — first, for me — sadness.

"What was interesting was the world sort of had a similar feeling. I went out with my family to protest. And I was moved by the multitude of faces and ethnicities who were saying, "Black lives matter." I don't know if I've experienced that in my lifetime."

He has talked with the "This Is Us" writers and is excited about the upcoming season.

"I can tell you the show is coming back with a bang," he said. "And I can tell you that the world will be reflected in our show. I won't go into the details, but it is in the forefront of the show's consciousness that the times in which we are living in are extraordinary, and [showrunner Dan Fogelman] took it upon himself to say, 'I think that we can help people through this time by showing them how the Pearsons are dealing with it.' "

Brown plays Randall Pearson, whose mental health was central to his story line in Season 4. He reluctantly agreed to see a therapist, normalizing the idea of men seeking help.

"This exploration of therapy, I find it really significant," Brown said. But he understands that not everyone is comfortable digging into their feelings.

"As an artist, you sometimes forget how difficult self-reflection and introspection are for most people. The idea of excavating things from your past as a way for you to clear a path into the future is like, 'Why would I do that? I put that behind me years ago, and you're asking me to bring that all up again?'

"And you forget because your job is to remember these experiences from your life as a way of connecting to what other people could be going through, and if they can see an authentic experience in your portrayal, then there's healing that can possibly come from it."

Brown guest-starred in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" as Reggie, a no-nonsense manager of a singer. The role involved several scenes in which Reggie ended up butting heads with Mrs. Maisel's manager Susie (played by Alex Borstein), two strong-willed characters.

"You can tell Reggie is a person who doesn't get a chance to assert his power publicly," he said. "So when he does rule, he rules with an iron fist. He brooks no nonsense ... and puts people in their place. And [Susie] is so tough. It's so interesting to see her in these instances be like, 'OK, OK, OK.' She's so much fun."