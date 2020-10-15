The general election is rapidly approaching, and early voting in Minnesota has been underway for weeks. As an unprecedented number of Minnesotans cast absentee ballots before Election Day, the Star Tribune is participating in ProPublica's Electionland — a nationwide coalition of news organizations monitoring the election for voting problems.

Whether you're voting by mail, dropping off an absentee ballot in person or heading to the polls on Election Day, if you encounter any problems casting your ballot, we want to hear your story. This could include things like technical problems, long lines or wait times, voter intimidation or noncompliance with COVID-19 regulations.

To submit a tip, fill out the form below or follow the instructions to send a text or a message via Whatsapp or Facebook Messenger. Electionland will review your tip and pass it along to the news outlet best positioned to investigate it. If you want to make sure the Star Tribune receives it, you can also send an e-mail to whistleblower@startribune.com. Please be as detailed as possible.

Looking for information on how to vote? Check out our handy guide.

To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch.

SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).

WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.

Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.

Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and its partners can investigate.

