McConnell re-elected, early returns show close race in Florida
After a long, combative presidential campaign between Republican President Donald Trump and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, voters in Minnesota and across the nation have cast their ballots.
In addition to president, 35 seats in the U.S. Senate are up for grabs this year, and Democrats see an opportunity to win the majority and take control of both Houses of Congress. In order to make that happen, Democrats need a net gain offour seats to make that happen, or three if Biden wins the presidency and the vice president acts as a tie-breaker in the Senate).
Here's a roundup of key races in Minnesota, as well as an overview of the presidential and senate races in the most competitive states. Click the buttons below to jump to a section. See full Minnesota results here. Full national results can be found here.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cruises to re-election
- After polls close, Florida too close to call
President
- President Trump has made our home state a top target in 2020, after narrowly losing to Clinton by just 1.5 percentage points in 2016 after Obama easily won the state by a nearly eight-point margin. But he’s got his work cut out for him, because Minnesota has not backed a Republican candidate for president since 1972. Recent opinion polls have show former Vice President Joe Biden with a modest but stable lead all year. Polls close in Minnesota at 8 p.m.
U.S. Senate
- The race between Democratic Sen. Tina Smith and former GOP congressman Jason Lewis is one of the tighter Senate contests we’ve seen in Minnesota in recent years (save for the Franken-Coleman recount of yore). Smith, who you might remember won her seat in a 2018 special election after being appointed to Al Franken’s seat after he resigned, is looking to stay in the seat for another six years. Lewis, who represented Minnesota’s Second Congressional District for one term until losing the seat to DFL Rep. Angie Craig in 2018, is her challenger this time around. Most polls have put Smith ahead, but not comfortably so.
U.S. House
- Of Minnesota’s eight House districts, only three are widely viewed as competitive this cycle. Which ones aren’t? Democratic strongholds in the Fourth and Fifth Congressional Districts — which encompass all of Minneapolis and St. Paul plus some inner-ring suburbs — are highly likely to remain in that party’s hands. Most polls, too, have favored Democrat Dean Phillips for reelection in the 3rd, as well as Republican Tom Emmer in the 6th, and Republican Pete Stauber in the 8th. Here’s the skinny on the ones to watch.
- First District: This rematch between freshman GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn and Dan Feehan could be nailbiter. The two were separated by less than 2,000 votes in 2018. Before Hagedorn won the seat in 2018, Gov. Tim Walz held the seat for six terms.
- Second District: DFL Rep. Angie Craig is looking for reelection against newcomer Tyler Kistner, but for a while, it looked like this race might be postponed until February after the sudden death of Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Weeks in September. After a back-and-forth in the courts, the race is still on.
- Seventh District: Rep. Collin Peterson, Minnesota’s longest-serving congressman and reputably the most conservative Democrat in the U.S. House, represents a western Minnesota district that has increasingly moved to the right. His re-election efforts have been getting closer and closer in recent years (he won by a 25-point margin as recently as 2012), and former Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach may have a good shot at finally flipping the seat red. Still, Peterson has a loyal base and could be hard to beat after nearly 30 years in office.
Minnesota Legislature
- All 201 seats in state House and Senate are up for grabs this year, and if Democrats pull off a trifecta of both houses plus the governor (which is not on the ballot this year), it would give them a huge advantage in addressing the projected budget deficit and redistricting, among other issues. Republicans are defending a narrow, 35-32 majority in the Senate, so Democrats only need to gain two seats to win control.
- Republicans would need to flip 9 seats to win a majority in the state House, a tougher challenge, but could be possible if Trump has a strong night and downballot races benefit from a coattail effect.
Florida
- As usual, Florida will be one of the most closely watched states as results come in. President Trump narrowly won the state in 2016 by a 1.2-percentage-point margin, while President Obama won in 2012 by an even tighter margin. Polls were closed at 7 p.m. Experts expected the initial results, which will include early votes and pre-tabulated absentee ballots, to favor Democrats but that could shift toward Republicans over the course of the evening as in-person votes are counted. While Biden likely has several paths to victory without winning Florida, the Sunshine State is considered a must-win for the president. Shortly after the polls closed in Florida, Trump held a small lead over Biden.
Georgia
- One of the more surprising swing states in 2020, Georgia went for Trump by 5 percentage points in 2016 after favoring Sen. Mitt Romney by 8 points in 2012. But with both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats on the ballot, public opinion surveys showing close races have given Democrats some hope of turning Georgia blue this year. Polls closed at 6 p.m.
North Carolina
- Home of the most expensive U.S. Senate race in history this year (see below for more on that), recent opinion polls suggest North Carolina could swing again. The state backed Trump by 2.6 percentage points in 2016 and Romney by two points in 2012, after Obama edged out a victory by a 14,000 vote margin in 2008. Like Florida, North Carolina was expected to be a “blue mirage” state, in which early returns appear to favor Democrats while Republicans close the gap as in-person votes are counted. Polls closed at 6:30 p.m.
Ohio
- Will Ohio hang on to its cherished status as a presidential “bellwether” state this year? Voters there have only picked the loser twice since 1900 (in 1944 and 1960). Ohio backed Trump by a sturdy 8-percentage-point margin in 2016 after going for Obama by two points in 2012. Polls closed at 6:30 p.m.
Michigan
- One of the so-called “Blue Wall” states in the Rust Belt that narrowly handed the 2016 election to Trump, forecasters expect Democrats to have a better night in Michigan this year. Obama won by a comfortable 8-percentage-point margin in 2012 before Trump eked out a win by less than half a point four years later. The first polls closed in Michigan at 7 p.m., with the remainder closing at 7:30 and 8 p.m.
Pennsylvania
- Another of the “Blue Wall” states that tipped in Trump’s favor four years ago, Pennsylvania is also considered a “red mirage” state — because election officials were prohibited from processing early votes before Election Day, the early returns may favor Republicans while the margin could shift toward Democrats later. Some counties may not even start counting early votes until Wednesday. Trump triumphed in Pennsylvania by less than a percentage point in 2016 after Obama won by a 5-point margin in 2012. Polls closed in Pennsylvania at 7 p.m.
Texas
- Democrats are looking to make a play for Texas for the first time since Jimmy Carter won there in 1976. And with 38 electoral votes at stake, a Democratic win in Texas would dramatically narrow Trump’s path to victory. But the president won there easily in 2016 by a nine-percentage-point margin, and Romney won by 16 points in 2012. Texas is another “blue mirage” state, where the early vote totals could break hard for Democrats before shifting toward Republicans later. But the early vote in Texas was massive — nearly matching the state’s entire turnout in 2016. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Arizona
- Another longtime GOP stronghold that appears likely to flip this year, Arizona has only backed a Democrat for president once since 1952 (Bill Clinton in 1996). Trump won there by 3.5 percentage points in 2016 and Romney sailed to victory by a 10-point margin in 2012. Polls close in Arizona at 8 p.m.
Colorado
- Once considered a swing state, Colorado has trended blue since Obama won there in 2008 and 2012. Hillary Clinton matched Obama’s last margin of victory of five percentage points in 2016. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Wisconsin
- Minnesota’s neighbor to the east, the third “Blue Wall” state that flipped in 2016, may regain its former status this year. Trump won by less than a percentage point last time out, after Obama won by nearly seven points in 2012. Election officials were prohibited from counting early votes until Election Day, so experts say the initial results could favor Republicans but break toward Democrats as the night goes on. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Iowa
- Obama won Iowa twice, before Trump easily took the state by a nine-point margin in 2016. Forecasters consider the state’s U.S. Senate race a toss-up, but polling suggests Trump may well win again. Polls close at 9 p.m.
Nevada
- Like Colorado, this former Western swing-state has trended blue in recent elections, though Trump made a campaign stop in Elko in October. Clinton won Nevada by more than two percentage points in 2016, while Obama triumphed by nearly seven points in 2012. Polls close in Nevada at 9 p.m.
Kentucky
- Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won reelection to the seat he has held since 1984. However, his position as majority leader may be in jeopardy as Democrats vie to retake control of the Senate.
Georgia
- First-term GOP Sen. David Perdue is a longtime businessman and the cousin of Agriculture secretary and former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue. He defeated Michelle Nunn, daughter of popular former senator Sam Nunn, by a margin of 53% to 45% in 2014. His Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who is just 33 years old, would become the youngest member of the U.S. Senate if he wins. Ossoff, a former congressional aide and media executive, previously lost to Rep. Karen Handel in a special election runoff in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District in 2017. Polls closed at 6 p.m.
Georgia (Special)
- Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a former financial executive and co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Johnny Isakson, who resigned at the end of 2019 for health reasons. Other top candidates include four-term GOP Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, and Democrat Raphael Warnock, a senior pastor at Atlanta’s famed Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. formerly preached. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will head to a runoff. Polls closed at 6 p.m.
South Carolina
- GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham is a former Air Force lawyer and has served in the Senate since 2003. As the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham steered newly minted Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett through the confirmation process last month. Graham was last re-elected in 2014 by a 15-point margin. His Democratic opponent, Jaime Harrison, is a former congressional aide lobbyist who worked on behalf of a range of corporate clients. Harrison, who has not held public office previously, served in several prominent roles in the Democratic party, including executive director of the House Democratic Caucus and vice chair of the South Carolina Democratic party before becoming a lobbyist on behalf of a range of corporate clients. Harrison raised $57 million in the third quarter of 2020, the largest quarterly fundraising haul in the history of the U.S. Senate. Polls closed at 6 p.m.
North Carolina
- Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican seeking a second term in the Senate, is one of the Democrats’ top pickup targets in 2020. With total spending by both candidates topping $272 million, it is the most expensive Senate race ever. The senator was one of several who tested positive for COVID-19 after Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination ceremony at the White House. Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, has led in the polls for much of the year, but was struck by scandal in early October when text messages surfaced revealing his involvement in an extramarital affair. Cunningham has not taken questions from the press in several weeks, though he continues to lead in recent opinion polls. Polls closed at 6:30 p.m.
Alabama
- In a rare pick-up opportunity for Republicans this cycle, Democratic Sen. Doug Jones is facing former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville. Jones, a former U.S. attorney, narrowly defeated controversial former Alabama Supreme Court justice Roy Moore in the 2017 special election to fill the seat vacated by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The senator is viewed as the underdog in a presidential-year election in deep-red Alabama. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Kansas
- Kansas, which has not elected a Democratic U.S. Senator since 1932, is filling an open seat due to the retirement of GOP Sen. Pat Roberts. Rep. Roger Marshall — a military veteran, obstetrician and conservative second-term GOP congressman in Kansas’ First Congressional District — unseated Rep. Tim Huelskamp in the Republican primary race in 2016. Democratic State Sen. Barbara Bollier is a physician who served in the Kansas House as a Republican from 2010 until 2017 before joining the state Senate. She switched parties in December 2018. Recent polls have shown a surprisingly tight race as Bollier has raised more than $24 million this cycle. First polls closed at 7 p.m., with the remainder closing at 7:30 and 8 p.m.
Maine
- Perhaps the Democrats No. 1 pickup target in the Senate in 2020, four-term GOP Sen. Susan Collins is the last remaining Republican in Congress from New England. Collins was re-elected by a 37-point margin in 2014, but her vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked staggering levels of fundraising by her Democratic opponent, Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon. More than $133 million has been spent by candidates and outside groups so far. Maine will use a ranked-choice voting system, in which voters rank the candidates in order of preference — so if no candidate reaches 50% of first-choice votes, second-choice and potentially third-choice votes then get tallied until a candidate crosses the 50% threshold. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Michigan
- First-term Democratic Sen. Gary Peters has held a modest but consistent lead in recent polls. His Republican opponent, businessman and Iraq War veteran John James matched Peters’ $14 million fundraising haul in the third quarter, and the more than $70 million raised by the candidates makes this the most expensive Senate election in Michigan’s history. Peters was elected in 2014 to fill the seat previously held by Democratic Sen. Carl Levin by a 13-percentage point margin. First polls closed at 7 p.m., with the remainder closing at 7:30 and 8 p.m.
Texas
- Sen. John Cornyn, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate, appears likely to win a fourth term. But record-shattering levels of early voting could be a wild card in Texas. His Democratic opponent, Air Force veteran and teacher MJ Hegar, narrowly lost a congressional race against Rep. John Carter in in Texas’ 31st District. After trailing Cornyn in the money race for the entire cycle, Hegar outraised the senator in the last quarter and has been blitzing the airwaves with ads in the state’s largest media markets. Cornyn was last re-elected in 2014 by a 27-point margin. First polls closed at 7 p.m., with the remainder closing at 7:30 and 8 p.m.
Arizona
- After losing the 2018 Senate election in Arizona to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Sen. Martha McSally was appointed to fill the seat previously held by Sen. John McCain after his first replacement, Sen. Jon Ky, announced he would resign at the end of 2018. But Democrats recruited a strong candidate in former astronaut Mark Kelly, the husband of former congresswoman and gun-control advocate Gabrielle Giffords. Kelly, who has raised nearly $90 million this cycle, has held a modest lead in major polls all year. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Colorado
- First-term GOP Sen. Cory Gardner is another top Democratic pick-up target, facing the state’s popular former governor John Hickenlooper. Gardner, an attorney, defeated Democratic Sen. Mark Udall by 2.5 percentage points in 2014. Recent polls suggest the senator is the underdog in the race. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Iowa
- First-term GOP Sen. Joni Ernst, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Iowa National Guard and the first woman from Iowa elected to Congress, is fighting for political survival in a race rated as a “toss-up” by top forecasters. The final Des Moines Register Iowa Poll released last weekend gave Ernst a slight edge over her Democratic challenger, real estate company executive Theresa Greenfield, who has quadrupled Ernst’s fundraising haul. Ernst was elected to the Senate seat previously occupied by Democratic Sen. Tom Harkin by an eight-point margin in 2014. Polls close at 9 p.m.
Montana
- In an epic Battle of the Steves, first-term Republican Sen. Steve Daines, a former Procter & Gamble executive who won an open seat in 2014, is facing a stiff challenge from Montana’s current Democratic governor Steve Bullock. The incumbent governor previously served as the state’s attorney general. Polls close at 9 p.m.