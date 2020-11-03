After a long, combative presidential campaign between Republican President Donald Trump and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, voters in Minnesota and across the nation have cast their ballots.

In addition to president, 35 seats in the U.S. Senate are up for grabs this year, and Democrats see an opportunity to win the majority and take control of both Houses of Congress. In order to make that happen, Democrats need a net gain offour seats to make that happen, or three if Biden wins the presidency and the vice president acts as a tie-breaker in the Senate).

Here's a roundup of key races in Minnesota, as well as an overview of the presidential and senate races in the most competitive states. Click the buttons below to jump to a section. See full Minnesota results here. Full national results can be found here.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cruises to re-election

After polls close, Florida too close to call