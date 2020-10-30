National races eat up a lot of Election Day attention, but we know judicial, county board, city council, school board, ballot questions and other local races also are important to you. Judicial races and most local races are nonpartisan.

Search for the county, city, ballot question, or a particular race where you live. Results surface by relevancy to your search terms. Ballots here can arrive after Election Day, although a court battle over Minnesota law is looming over whether they will be counted. Still, a race showing “100% of precincts reporting” could have outstanding votes.