Trophy game woes
The Gophers went 0-3 in their trophy games this season. A closer look:
Oct. 24: Lost 49-24 to Michigan
The Gophers defense couldn't stop Joe Milton and the Wolverines in the season opener. Michigan has now won the Little Brown Jug nine of the past 10 times.
Nov. 13: Lost 35-7 to Iowa
The Hawkeyes had a potential shutout until Rashod Bateman caught a touchdown pass with 14 seconds remaining. Iowa has won Floyd of Rosedale six consecutive times.
Dec. 19: Lost 20-17 at Wisconsin
The teams went to overtime for the first time since 1999, but the Gophers failed to score on their possession, and Collin Larsh hit a 30-yard field goal to win it. Minnesota is 1-16 in its past 17 tries for Paul Bunyan's Axe.
