The Big Ten athletic operating budgets for 2020:
1. Ohio State $218 million
2. Michigan $196 million
3. Penn State $161 million
4. Wisconsin $158 million
5. Nebraska $142 million
6. Michigan St. $140 million
7. Iowa $125 million
8. Gophers $123 million
