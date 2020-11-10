Preseason all-Big Ten basketball team

Player of the year

Luka Garza, Sr., C, Iowa

 

Preseason All-Big Ten team

Kofi Cockburn, Soph., C, Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu, Jr., G, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Soph. F, Indiana

Luka Garza, Sr., C, Iowa

Joe Wieskamp, Jr., G/F, Iowa

Aaron Henry, Jr., F, Michigan St.

Marcus Carr, Jr., G, Gophers

Trevion Williams, Jr., F, Purdue

Geo Baker, Sr., G, Rutgers

Nate Reuvers, Sr., F, Wisconsin