Preseason all-Big Ten basketball team
Player of the year
Luka Garza, Sr., C, Iowa
Preseason All-Big Ten team
Kofi Cockburn, Soph., C, Illinois
Ayo Dosunmu, Jr., G, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Soph. F, Indiana
Luka Garza, Sr., C, Iowa
Joe Wieskamp, Jr., G/F, Iowa
Aaron Henry, Jr., F, Michigan St.
Marcus Carr, Jr., G, Gophers
Trevion Williams, Jr., F, Purdue
Geo Baker, Sr., G, Rutgers
Nate Reuvers, Sr., F, Wisconsin
Wolves
NBA returning on December 22 with 72-game season
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced Monday night that they've struck a deal on rules for this coming season, setting the stage for what will be a frenzied few weeks before games resume.
Gophers
Experience gives No. 7 Wisconsin plenty of confidence
Wisconsin begins this pandemic-delayed season with most of the same players who created so many memorable moments during a magical stretch drive last year.The seventh-ranked…
Sports
The Latest: Virus-hit Nice closes facilities, stops training
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___French soccer club Nice says it has shut down its training facilities…
Wolves
Bucks player Sterling Brown agrees to $750K settlement over arrest
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown and the Milwaukee city attorney have agreed to a revised $750,000 settlement of a lawsuit Brown filed after getting taken to the ground, shocked with a Taser and arrested during an encounter with police in 2018.
Vikings
Fans of Vikings foes — Lions and Bears — share anger over lousy losses
Remember how angry Vikings fans were after that 1-5 start? The anger index in the NFC North has shifted dramatically in the last couple of weeks.