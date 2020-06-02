Destruction of tropical forests worldwide increased last year, led again by Brazil, which was responsible for more than a third of the total, and where deforestation of the Amazon through clear-cutting appears to be on the rise under the pro-development policies of the country’s president.

The worldwide total loss of old-growth, or primary, tropical forest — 9.3 million acres, an area nearly the size of Switzerland — was about 3% higher than 2018 and the third largest since 2002. Only 2016 and 2017 were worse, when heat and drought led to record fires and deforestation.

“The level of forest loss we saw in 2019 is unacceptable,” said Frances Seymour, a fellow with the environmental research group World Resources Institute, which released the data through its Global Forest Watch program. “We seem to be going in the wrong direction.”

“There has been so much international effort and rhetoric around reducing deforestation, and companies and governments making all these commitments that they are going to reduce by half their tropical forest loss by 2020,” said Mikaela Weisse, who manages the Global Forest Watch program. “The fact that it’s been so stubbornly persistent is what’s worrying to us.”

Global Forest Watch researchers estimated that the loss of primary tropical forest in 2019 resulted in the release of more than 2 billion tons of carbon dioxide, or more than the emissions from all on-road vehicles in the U.S. in a typical year.

Seymour said the outlook for 2020 is not good as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Restrictions on mobility and looming budget cuts as a result of the economic fallout from the global crisis may hamper efforts to enforce anti-deforestation laws, she said. “Bad actors will try to take advantage with more illegal logging, mining, clearing and poaching.”

Global Forest Watch uses data from researchers at the University of Maryland who have developed machine-learning software to analyze satellite imagery for loss of tree cover. Overall in the tropics, that loss amounted to nearly 30 million acres last year. Since 2000, the world has lost about 10% of its tropical tree cover.

Other analyses of deforestation come up with different numbers. Two United Nations agencies released a report last month that said deforestation worldwide averaged about 25 million acres a year since 2015. Their analysis relies on reporting from each country.