A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to a 20-year term for using his girlfriend to lure another man into a downtown Minneapolis apartment and fatally beat him in an assault recorded on cellphone video and posted to social media.

Emmanuel T. Davis, 19, of Minneapolis, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree l murder during a robbery in connection with the beating of Jaegger L. David, of Maplewood, in March at an apartment in the 1300 block of S. Nicollet Avenue.

With credit for time in jail after his arrest, Davis will serve slightly more than 13 years of his sentence in prison and the balance on supervised release.

David was taken by emergency responders to a hospital on March 6 and died there on March 29.

The criminal complaint noted that Davis has been convicted twice in juvenile court for aggravated robbery and is currently in custody for violating probation in those cases.

According to the criminal complaint:

A relative of David's told police that she received a cellphone video showing him being kicked in the head. The video, recorded by a female of unknown age, appeared to have been posted from David's phone to Facebook.

Police tracked down David at a hospital, where he was unresponsive and "had severe head trauma" that proved fatal, the complaint read.

The video Facebook posting led officers to Davis. He admitted to police that he hired his girlfriend to lure the victim to the apartment, intending to "stomp on [him] a little bit," according to the complaint. He also admitted to stealing the victim's phone and sending videos and messages to people after the assault.