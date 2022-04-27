An Illinois man with a history of meeting women on Facebook and forcing them into prostitution has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of trafficking sex workers out of a Bloomington hotel.

Darnell D. Stennis, 30, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis after jurors convicted him in October of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, of transporting an individual to engage in prostitution, and obstruction.

Stennis coerced two women, ages 23 and 26, into having sex with men for money in several states, according to the federal charges. When one of them refused to prostitute herself for him, Stennis choked her, smashed her head into a towel rack in a bathroom of the hotel, then threw her against the toilet, the charges said.

At the time of his arrest at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on March 25, 2019, Stennis was wanted by police in California and Indiana, and has been accused of similar crimes in Ohio.

"While [this] sentencing cannot undo the pain Stennis inflicted upon those who survived his abuse, it is my hope that by seeing him held accountable for his heinous crimes they will be given some form of solace knowing he is no longer in the communities in which they live," Jamie Holt, Homeland Security Investigations acting special agent in charge, said in a statement after sentencing.

After his 20 years in prison, Stennis will be under court supervision for five years.

Before sentencing by Judge Patrick Schiltz, prosecutors argued in a court filing for Stennis to receive a 30-year prison term to be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

"Stennis has lived all his life in a revolving door of the criminal justice system, and he has shown no remorse throughout," the filing read, noting his past acts of robbery, weapons possession and domestic assault. "His trial testimony reveals his nature. When asked, 'You're a pimp, right?' Stennis offered no apologies and answered, 'Yes.' "

Defense attorney Daniel Gerdts countered that his client should receive a prison sentence of 15 years, while pointing out that "he was born literally as a 'crack baby' to a mother who struggled to provide for her family. ... As a child, Mr. Stennis was exposed to plenty of turmoil, including gangs, drugs and gun violence."

Gerdts added that "has been diagnosed with a variety of mental health disorders. ... It does not appear that he received the appropriate treatment or other interventions to address these mental health needs."

According to the federal charges:

Bloomington police came to the hotel at 5151 W. American Blvd. after a guest reported hearing yelling and what "sounded like someone being thrown against the wall" from another room.

Inside the room, officers found luggage and clothing strewn around, a broken towel rack and a toilet seat in pieces.

One of the women told police Stennis had assaulted her a few weeks earlier, while prostituting in St. Louis, because she "did not make Stennis enough money." The woman said Stennis "always pressured her to post prostitution advertisements and to make more money by prostituting."

They left St. Louis shortly afterward to pick up the second woman in St. Paul. On March 23, all three traveled to Minot, N.D., where the women prostituted at Stennis' orders. They soon traveled to Bloomington and ended up at La Quinta.

One of the victims said she gave Stennis all the money she made from sexual encounters with 25 men, about $2,000. She said Stennis "threatened to hurt her multiple times and spoke aggressively towards her."

After his arrest, Stennis told one of the women to continue prostituting for him. He called her every day from jail and told her to get the other woman to "drop the charges."