20 Democratic attorneys general sue Trump administration over conditions placed on federal funds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A coalition of 20 state Democratic attorneys general filed two federal lawsuits on Tuesday, claiming that the Trump administration is threatening to withhold billions of dollars in transportation and disaster-relief funds unless state's agree to certain immigration enforcement actions.
According to the complaints, both Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have threatened to cut off funding to states that refuse to comply with President Donald Trump's immigration agenda.
While no federal funding is currently being withheld, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said during a press conference on Tuesday that the threat was ''imminent.''
''President Donald Trump can't use these funds as a bargaining chip as his way of ensuring states abide by his preferred policies,'' Bonta added.
Email messages seeking comment were sent Tuesday to the departments of Transportation and Homeland Security.
Both lawsuits say that the Trump administration is violating the U.S. Constitution by trying to dictate federal spending when Congress has that power — not the executive branch.
On April 24, states received letters from the Department of Transportation stating that they must cooperate on immigration efforts and eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs or risk losing funds.
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin criticized the timing of Duffy's letter when Newark's airport struggles with radar outages and other issues.