BERLIN — Two young brothers who drowned in a lake in western Germany were British tourists, authorities said Friday.
The boys, aged 7 and 9, were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on Eiserbach Lake south of Aachen, near the border with Belgium.
Rescuers were able to retrieve the children from the water and they were taken to hospitals in Aachen and Cologne but they later died.
Aachen prosecutors said they were investigating whether the deaths were the result of negligence.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Official: 6 of 43 missing Mexican students given to army
Six of the 43 Mexican students abducted and disappeared in 2014, were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the commander of the local army base who ordered their killings, the Mexican government official leading the Truth Commission said Friday.
World
Puerto Rico super PAC president sentenced in dark money case
The president of a super PAC in Puerto Rico who pled guilty to hiding the identity of donors who supported the U.S. territory's governor during his 2020 election campaign was sentenced Friday to 14 months in federal prison.
Business
Lebanese submarine finds 10 bodies on sunken migrant ship
A Lebanese submarine has found the remains of at least 10 migrants who drowned when their boat sank earlier this year off the coast of Lebanon with about 30 people on board, the navy announced Friday.
World
2 young brothers who drowned in Germany were UK tourists
Two young brothers who drowned in a lake in western Germany were British tourists, authorities said Friday.
World
Moscow film festival opens with praise of soldiers in Donbas
The 44th Moscow International Film Festival opened Friday with reduced foreign representation amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.