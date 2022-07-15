MILWAUKEE — A 2-year-old Milwaukee girl died Friday in what authorities called an accidental shooting.
Police were called about 9:10 a.m. to a report of a gunshot injury. The girl was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A 33-year-old Milwaukee woman has been taken into custody, police said.
Authorities had no further details but issued a plea asking people to secure and keep firearms out of the reach of children.
A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy died earlier this month when he discovered a loaded firearm and inadvertently shot himself.
