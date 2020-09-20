MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a single gunshot wound Saturday on Milwaukee’s northwest side.
Officers were called to the residence at about 5 p.m., police said in a release. A male and female have been arrested.
No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
