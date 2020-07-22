MILWAUKEE — One of the latest victims of gun violence in Milwaukee is 2 years old.
According to police, the girl was shot on the city's northwest side about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and died as she was being transported to the hospital.
Authorities said the case is being investigated as a homicide, but they have not yet provided details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says an autopsy will be done Wednesday.
