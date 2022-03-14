A 2-year-old boy was shot in the face early Monday in a home on the edge of downtown Minneapolis, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred about 4:35 a.m. at a residence southeast of Loring Park in the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue, police said.

The child was in "critical but stable condition" while being treated at a nearby hospital, according to police. The boy's identity has yet to be released.

"Preliminary information indicates that the child was staying with a family member who is not a parent when the injury occurred," read a police statement.

Police said officers at the scene were told little about what happened. No arrests have been made.