A 2-year-old boy was shot in the face early Monday in a home on the edge of downtown Minneapolis, authorities said.
The gunfire occurred about 4:35 a.m. at a residence southeast of Loring Park in the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue, police said.
The child was in "critical but stable condition" while being treated at a nearby hospital, according to police. The boy's identity has yet to be released.
"Preliminary information indicates that the child was staying with a family member who is not a parent when the injury occurred," read a police statement.
Police said officers at the scene were told little about what happened. No arrests have been made.
