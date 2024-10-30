Wires

2 Yankees fans who were ejected from Game 4 of the World Series for interfering with play have been banned from Game 5

By The Associated Press

October 30, 2024 at 5:44PM

NEW YORK — 2 Yankees fans who were ejected from Game 4 of the World Series for interfering with play have been banned from Game 5.

