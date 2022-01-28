The bodies of two women, ages 62 and 73, were found Thursday night in a home in Crystal, in what appears to be a case of murder-suicide.

The bodies were located by police at the residence in the 5100 block of N. 49th Avenue North.

Police say they suspect murder-suicide, but they added that more investigation is needed.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that this is not random, and we are not currently looking for any other individuals associated with this incident at this time," read a statement from police.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the women's identities and more about what led to their deaths.

Police are urging anyone with information about this case to call their tip line at at 763-531-1020.