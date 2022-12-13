RICHMOND, Va. — Two more Virginia state lawmakers on Tuesday jumped into the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who died last month.

State Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey formally announced their candidacies at separate events in Richmond and Petersburg. At least five candidates have now indicated plans to seek the Democratic nomination during next Tuesday's unassembled caucus, also known as a firehouse primary, which typically involves multiple locations for voters to cast a ballot.

The winner of that contest will have an enormous structural advantage in the overwhelmingly Democratic district heading into the Feb. 21 special election, which GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin set on Monday. The tight nomination timeline was necessary because of state voting laws but has set off a mad dash for candidates to organize their campaigns and start reaching out to voters.

McClellan is a long-serving lawmaker who will benefit from heightened name recognition in this race due to an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for governor last year. A corporate attorney, McClellan has played a leading role in many of Virginia Democrats' key legislative accomplishments in the past several years, including as the sponsor of a landmark clean energy bill and a measure that greatly reduced barriers to abortion access in the state.

Morrissey is a flamboyant attorney who overcame a litany of past scandals to win election to the state Senate in 2020. In the chamber, he's a leading voice on criminal justice reform issues, and his office has a strong reputation for its grassroots connections and constituent service.

Another General Assembly member, Del. Lamont Bagby, announced his candidacy Monday. Bagby is a former educator and chair of the powerful legislative Black caucus who has said he was close with McEachin.

McEachin, a lawyer in private practice known as an environmental and social justice advocate, was elected to his first term to the U.S. House in 2016 after serving in the General Assembly. He died last month at age 61 of what his staff said were complications of his long-running fight against colorectal cancer.

Two other candidates have publicly declared their intention to run: Joseph Preston, an attorney who served for a year in the General Assembly after winning a special election, and Tavorise Marks, a civil rights activist and former state House candidate.

Candidates face a noon Friday deadline to submit a $3,480 filing fee and signatures from 150 registered 4th District voters, along with a declaration of candidacy.

The 4th District Democratic committee voted Monday night to chose the party's nominee in an unassembled caucus. The locations and voting hours have not yet been announced.

The 4th District has its population center in the Richmond area and stretches south to the North Carolina border.