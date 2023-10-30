Two passenger vehicles hit a moose after dark on an Iron Range highway, officials said.

The incident occurred about 8:50 p.m. Saturday south of Eveleth on Hwy. 53, the State Patrol said.

The patrol has yet to say whether the moose survived.

According to the patrol:

The first vehicle to strike the moose was a compact car driven by 16-year-old Joseph P. Aho, of nearby Britt. Aho was not hurt, but his passenger, 16-year-old Katelyn E. Johnson, of Gilbert, Minn., suffered noncritical injuries and was hospitalized on Duluth.

Then Brant C. Tiedeman, 17, of Mountain Iron, Minn., came along in an SUV and also hit the moose. Tiedeman was not injured.

A third vehicle came along, an SUV driven by Tavares S. Baker, 43, of Aurora, Minn. Baker swerved and avoided hitting either the moose or the other vehicles, and he ended up in the ditch without any injuries.

In mid-August about 45 miles to the north near Tower, five people were injured when a minivan crashed into a moose on a wet road.