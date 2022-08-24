A two-vehicle crash at a south Minneapolis intersection late at night has left at least one person dead, officials said Wednesday.
The wreck occurred at E. 38th Street and S. Portland Avenue, said police spokesman Garrett Parten.
Police have yet to say how many people died or explain the circumstances leading up to the crash.
2-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis kills at least one person
Police said they will be releasing more information later Wednesday.
