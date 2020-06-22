MADISON, Wis. — Two University of Wisconsin-Madison athletes tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to campus, the UW Athletic Department said Monday.
The students, who were not named, were among 117 student athletes in the first wave being brought back to campus. They are now self-isolating, UW said.
Football and volleyball players were the first athletes allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning June 8. The university did not say which sport the students play.
