LAS VEGAS — Two Nevada state troopers died Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while helping another driver, authorities said.
Las Vegas police, who will be investigating the collision, planned to hold a media briefing at their headquarters later Thursday.
According to police, the two troopers were ''conducting a motorist assist'' early this morning on the I-15 freeway when they were struck.
The slain troopers' names have not been released. It is unclear whether the driver who struck the troopers has been arrested.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Infrequent grand juries can mean long pretrial waits in jail in Mississippi, survey shows
Most people in Mississippi's county jails have been locked up at least three months without formal charges while waiting to go on trial. Some have longer wait times because two-thirds of the counties only convene grand juries two or three times a year, according to a survey released Thursday by a group that tracks justice issues.
Business
Academy Sports is paying $2.5 million to families of a serial killer's victims for illegal gun sales
A sporting goods chain is paying the families of three people shot to death by a South Carolina serial killer $2.5 million after one of its stores sold guns to a straw buyer who gave them to the killer, a felon who couldn't legally buy the weapons.
Business
The average long-term US mortgage rate falls to 7.22%, sliding to lowest level since late September
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell for the fifth week in a row, more good news for prospective homebuyers grappling with an increasingly unaffordable housing market.
Nation
GOP Rep. George Santos refuses to resign and warns his expulsion from Congress would set a precedent
A defiant Rep. George Santos is refusing to resign and warned on Thursday that his expulsion from Congress before being convicted in a court of law would establish a precedent that ''is going to be the undoing of a lot of members of this body.''
Business
Appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial
A New York appeals court Thursday reinstated a gag order that barred Donald Trump from commenting about court personnel after he continually disparaged a law clerk in his New York civil fraud trial.