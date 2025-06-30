2-time champion Petra Kvitova makes a final appearance at Wimbledon before she retires

''It'll be amazing, for sure. It's my favorite tournament. It always has been and it always will be. So it'll be very nice to be back,'' Kvitova said in an interview with The Associated Press. ''It's always brought me so many memories. Some really good memories, of course. But also bad memories, because losing with the pressure there is hard. Even with the two best results of my career, I do feel like sometimes the losses were very, very painful. But at the end of the day, winning two titles is what counts the most.''