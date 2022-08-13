TORONTO — Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open's final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.
The 15th-seeded Halep won the tournament in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. Pegula was seeded seventh.
Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia faced 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the night semifinal
