TORONTO — Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open's final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.

The 15th-seeded Halep won the tournament in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. Pegula was seeded seventh.

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia faced 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the night semifinal