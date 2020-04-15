Two thieves in surgical masks robbed a St. Louis Park pharmacy of drugs and escaped, authorities said.

The robbery occurred about 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Walgreens at the northwest corner of Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue, police said.

No arrests have been made, said city spokeswoman Jacque Smith.

Smith declined to disclose any further details about the alleged robbers’ descriptions.

According to police:

Two males approached the pharmacy wearing surgical masks. One was holding a bag and provided a note to staff that implied he had a weapon, though none was seen.

The other man jumped over the counter and took an unknown amount of medication. Both then fled west on Cedar Lake Road.

A police perimeter was established, but a K-9 police dog failed to detect a path connected to the men, “so it’s believed the suspects left in a vehicle,” a statement from police said.

The note was recovered at the scene and given to the Hennepin County Crime Lab for examination.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis Park Police Department at 952-924-2600.