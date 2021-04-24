Two teenage girls were arrested Saturday after the carjacked vehicle they were in crashed into a house in north Minneapolis, police said.

Officers located the vehicle, which had been taken in an armed carjacking, about 12:30 p.m. in the area of N. Newton and 33rd avenues. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, it sped off.

It struck and caused substantial damage to a home at Newton and 35th. The two teens were arrested there. Police did not say if they were injured.

No one was in the residence at the time of the crash, police said.

STAFF REPORT