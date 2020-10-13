BERLIN — Two teenage brothers were hit and killed by a train in southern Germany on Tuesday as they apparently ran across the tracks in an attempt to make their own connection, police said.
Barriers were down across the tracks outside the station in Bruckberg, northeast of Munich, when the 13-year-old and 17-year-old attempted to cross to make their own train, which was already at the platform, police told the dpa news agency.
An oncoming Munich-bound train tried to brake but was unable to stop in time and hit the two.
Many children and others witnessed the accident from the train station and crisis teams were sent to provide counseling, police said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
2 teenage brothers killed in German train accident
Two teenage brothers were hit and killed by a train in southern Germany on Tuesday as they apparently ran across the tracks in an attempt to make their own connection, police said.
World
China's vehicle sales pick up in September as market revives
China's vehicle sales including trucks and buses accelerated in September as the industry's biggest global market recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, an industry group reported Tuesday.
World
Greece: 225-pound heroin stash found in vacation home
Police in Greece Tuesday said they have found 102 kilograms (225 pounds) of heroin in a vacation-rental apartment in central Athens.
World
Taiwan dismisses latest China spying accusations
Taiwan on Tuesday dismissed new spying allegations by China as a further attempt to smear the government of the self-governing island democracy that Beijing claims as its own territory.
World
Muslim protesters march against Indonesia's new labor law
Thousands of conservative Muslims marched in Indonesia's capital on Tuesday demanding that the government revoke a new law they say will cripple labor rights.