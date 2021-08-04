TOKYO — David Aubry of France dropped out of the men's 10-kilometer Olympic marathon swimming in the later stages of the seven-lap race.
He was wheeled off on a stretcher after coming out of the water Thursday.
Aubry had raced near the back of the 26-man field.
Also dropping out was Hector Pardoe of Britain.
The race went off with temperatures in the 80s Fahrenheit (20s Celsius) and humidity of 69%.
