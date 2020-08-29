BEIJING — Thirteen people were killed in China after a two-story restaurant collapsed during a gathering Saturday morning, state media said.
State broadcaster CCTV said in a social media post that 30 other people were brought out from the rubble, including four with serious injuries. The restaurant was in Shanxi province's Xiangfen county, about 630 kilometers (400 miles) southwest of Beijing.
The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.
Hundreds of rescue workers, wearing hardhats and face masks, searched for trapped people in a daylong operation.
Video posted by CCTV showed them hefting heavy pieces of concrete. At least once, the remaining frame of the building shook but didn't fall.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
UN expresses concern over 'dramatic turn' in Libya crisis
The United Nations on Saturday voiced alarm over what it called "a dramatic turn of events" in Libya's civil war, after a power struggle between leaders of the Tripoli-based government surfaced in the wake of anti-corruption protests.
World
Asia Today: Cases still rise in S.Korea, Malaysia stays shut
South Korea has reported 323 new cases of the coronavirus as health officials prepare to tighten distancing restrictions in the greater capital area.
World
Protest in Mauritius over oil spill, dozens of dead dolphins
Honking and drumming, thousands of people protested Saturday in the capital of Mauritius over the government's handling of an oil spill from a grounded Japanese ship and the alarming discovery of dozens of dead dolphins in recent days.
World
France's horses killed in mysterious ritual-like mutilations
Armed with knives, some knowledge of their prey and a large dose of cruelty, attackers are going after horses and ponies in pastures across France in what may be ritual mutilations.
World
2-story restaurant collapses in China, killing 13 people
Thirteen people were killed in China after a two-story restaurant collapsed during a gathering Saturday morning, state media said.