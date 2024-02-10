MADRID — Two Spanish police officers have been killed when a speedboat suspected of belonging to drug smugglers smashed into their patrol craft, Spain's Civil Guard said Saturday.
The incident occurred late on Friday, police said, when the Civil Guard craft was tasked with identifying speedboats spotted in the southern port of Barbate. Video footage showed how one speedboat slammed into the patrol craft in the port's waters.
The Civil Guard said Saturday that it had arrested eight suspects.
Another two officers from the six-member crew were hurt, the Civil Guard said.
Spain's coast near the Strait of Gibraltar is a hotspot for drug smuggling from Morocco into Europe.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota Democrats defend Biden after report questions memory. Republicans say he's unfit to serve.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota Democrats defend Biden after report questions memory. Republicans say he's unfit to serve.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota Democrats defend Biden after report questions memory. Republicans say he's unfit to serve.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota Democrats defend Biden after report questions memory. Republicans say he's unfit to serve.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota Democrats defend Biden after report questions memory. Republicans say he's unfit to serve.
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota Democrats defend Biden after report questions memory. Republicans say he's unfit to serve.
Variety Yuen: Mark Rosen became a public face of grief and caregiving. This is how he found love again.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israeli strikes kill 44 Palestinians in Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is coming there
Israeli airstrikes killed at least 44 Palestinians — including more than a dozen children — in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Saturday, hours after Israel's prime minister said he had asked the military to plan for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people there ahead of a ground invasion.
World
2 Spanish police officers die when their patrol craft is smashed by a suspected drug boat
Two Spanish police officers have been killed when a speedboat suspected of belonging to drug smugglers smashed into their patrol craft, Spain's Civil Guard said Saturday.
World
Antifascists gather in Hungary to oppose annual far-right event as Italian activist remains jailed
Antifascist activists gathered in Hungary's capital on Saturday to oppose an annual commemoration held by far-right groups, underscoring diplomatic tensions between Budapest and Rome over the detention of an Italian citizen in a Hungarian jail.
World
An Israeli drone strike in Lebanon kills 2 in one of the deepest hits inside the country in weeks
An Israeli drone strike hit a car near Lebanon's southern port city of Sidon on Saturday, killing at least two people and wounding two others, security officials said.
World
Hungary's president resigns over a pardon to a man convicted in a child sexual abuse case
Hungary's conservative president has resigned amid public outcry over a pardon she granted to a man convicted as an accomplice in a child sexual abuse case, a decision that unleashed an unprecedented political scandal for the long-serving nationalist government.