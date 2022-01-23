MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were critically wounded Saturday in a shooting at a gathering after a funeral, Minneapolis police said.

Police said about 100 people were gathered for a meal at the Cora McCorvey Health and Wellness Center when a man arrived and started an argument. The suspect shot a man and woman and fled the scene.

Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten said gun violence in itself is shocking and to have a shooting at a funeral is "wrong."

"There seems to be a lack of sensitivity to the sanctity of life, and that leaves many of us aching for understanding as to how something like this could happen," Parten said. "This is very hard for family and friends and loved ones who gathered to grieve and honor someone that they had loved."

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.